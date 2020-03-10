Home States Karnataka

PU, SSLC examinations on schedule

However, PU and SSLC examinations will take place as scheduled and candidates can wear masks to the exam halls if they wish.

exams

For representational purposes (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has decided to suspend all classes up to fifth standard in all schools in Bengaluru urban and rural districts in the wake of a positive case of novel coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting chaired by the state chief secretary on Monday. A decision on examinations for classes 1-5 will be decided later.

A circular issued by Department of Public Instruction Commissioner, KG Jagadeesha, said examinations have to be held at the earliest in schools in the remaining districts of the state.

Several schools in the city had decided to start their holidays early even before the order came, cancelling their exams. They decided to promote students to the next classes based on performance during the year.
An email sent to parents from a school in BTM layout said the school will close from March 14.
"The review stands cancelled. Final grades will be computed based on the formative assessments conducted in term 2. The school reopens for students on May 26," the email read.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar in a video said the measures are taken as a preventive measure and public need not panic. He said SSLC and PUC exams will take place on schedule.

