‘Welfare dept will punish officials issuing fake papers’

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has proposed amendments to ensure that the Social Welfare Department is an authority in taking action against Revenue Department officials who issue fake caste certificates.

Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, who raised the issue, said that 973 fake caste certificate cases were registered in the state, of which 208 cases have been disposed off and only 12 have seen convictions. Karjol, who is also social welfare minister, said he will write a letter to the revenue department. Many MLAs have objected, including former Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge, who said that though there are many laws to prevent and take action against offenders who issue or accept fake caste certificates, the Social Welfare Department cannot directly take action against them. It can only be done by a recommending authority, Kharge said.

Karjol said in 140 cases, the tahsildar has been suspended. There are tahsildars, revenue officials and village accountants involved in issuing fake certificates. “Caste certificates are issued by revenue department officials — we can only write to them. If the House agrees, we can bring in an amendment to include the welfare department as an authority in taking action,’’ he said.