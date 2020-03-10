Home States Karnataka

‘Welfare dept will punish officials issuing fake papers’

There are tahsildars, revenue officials and village accountants involved in issuing fake certificates.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has proposed amendments to ensure that the Social Welfare Department is an authority in taking action against Revenue Department officials who issue fake caste certificates.

Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, who raised the issue, said that 973 fake caste certificate cases were registered in the state, of which 208 cases have been disposed off and only 12 have seen convictions. Karjol, who is also social welfare minister, said he will write a letter to the revenue department. Many MLAs have objected, including former Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge, who said that though there are many laws to prevent and take action against offenders who issue or accept fake caste certificates, the Social Welfare Department cannot directly take action against them. It can only be done by a recommending authority, Kharge said.

Karjol said in 140 cases, the tahsildar has been suspended. There are tahsildars, revenue officials and village accountants involved in issuing fake certificates. “Caste certificates are issued by revenue department officials — we can only write to them. If the House agrees, we can bring in an amendment to include the welfare department as an authority in taking action,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Govind Karjol
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp