Wildlife Board says no to Hubballi-Ankola railway line

At meeting, members approve track-doubling of Tinaighat to Goa line

Published: 10th March 2020 06:21 AM

CM BS Yediyurappa at the Wildlife Board meeting in Bengaluru on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To the relief of many forest department officials and conservationists at the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife on Monday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa agreed to the proposal of the members to drop the controversial Hubballi-Ankola railway line project.

The decision, taken at the 13th Wildlife Board meeting, has now divided the members. Most of them were keen that the proposal be dropped. As the news spread, some board members alleged that a minister had made a call to get the proposal cleared. However, at the meeting, the board members agreed for track-doubling of Tinaighat to Goa, instead of this line.

“The meeting was specially held to discuss the railway line project. At the meeting, the CM was explained in detail about the impact it would have on the Western Ghats, the groundwater level and to the tiger and elephant project. Looking at the havoc, the CM said that if this was the case, then the project should not be cleared,” sources in the meeting told TNIE.

Soon after the meeting ended, forest department officials got into action. “We have started to type out the proceedings of the meeting and put an official seal to it by Tuesday, after which the file will be immediately sent to the CM’s office for signature, before anything else happens,” said a senior forest department official.

A retired forest department official said: “It is very satisfying and this is not the only railway line to Goa, there is a Vasco line also. Besides the reason, why the track was proposed was to port iron and manganese ore from Ballari to Ankola and Karwar. But with mining being suspended, what is the need for the track. The project was said to cost Rs 4,000 crore, which can now be utilised for the Bagalkot-Kudachi line, Tumkuru-Davangere line and improving existing roads.”

The forest department officials reasoned that when the 23-km Bandipur flyover was stalled, this 150-km railway line will cost the felling of over 1.50 lakh trees.

Red signal
Proposal was drawn in 1998 for new broad gauge line between Hubbali-Ankola to carry iron and manganese ore from Ballri- Hospet to Tadadi port (near Ankola) and Karwar
For this 965 hectares of forest land was to be diverted
Forest advisory committee and MoEF had canceled the proposal
In 2005, Ministry of Railways, revised and re-submitted proposal with 720 ha, which was rejected in 2008 and in 2015 by Supreme Court Central Empowered Committee
National Green Tribunal in 2016 rejected it, suggesting proponent to move state government
In March, 2018, rejected the revised submissions submitted by state government

