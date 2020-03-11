Activists see red as forest dept builds spiked pillars at Bhadra

Meera Bhardwaj By

BENGALURU: Wildlife activists call for immediate stoppage to construction of elephant barricades and pillars with spikes in the Tanigebailu Range of Bhadra Tiger Reserve. These are being constructed between two adjoining forests, thereby, restricting the movement of pachyderms and other wildlife.

They stress such a type of construction violates the Supreme Court orders which has directed all concerned PCCFs in the country to desist from using any ‘method of torture’ to elephants. As per its order dated 1.8.2018, Karnataka should take remedial measures to remove all spikes wherever they have been erected.

However, the construction of such pillars with spikes is going on within the forest on a stretch of 2.9 kilometers that falls between wildlife and territorial forest areas. These structures are being constructed over the EPTs - previously dug within the forest between the administrative boundaries of territorial and wildlife divisions.

Both WILDCAT-C and Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust who have filed a complaint say some of these structures are being constructed next to water holes, thereby blocking elephants from accessing water. The erection of such pillars with spikes has been sanctioned for both Tanigebailu and Hebbe Ranges of the Tiger Reserve as per its action plan. “This is a blatant violation and total negligence on the part of forest officials,” said Sridev Hulikere, WILDCAT-C.

D V Girish, Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust adds, “I can understand having EPT between forests and agricultural fields but how can such structures be erected between two forests. We have asked CF Dhananjaya to immediately stop the construction of cement pillars with iron rods/spikes around Bhadra TR as it blocks the very movement of elephants from one forest to another.”

The Supreme Court in its order had directed concerned PCCFs in Karnataka and the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha to desist from using any method of torture to elephants. In fact, Karnataka had stated before the apex court that all the spikes that has been obtained on tender will be removed and henceforth, spikes or any other method will not be used to drive elephants. “Even existing tenders for procuring spikes will be stayed,” the Court stressed. The tenders issued by three other states too were stayed by the court.

Activists add that there have been instances where an elephant was killed when it tried to cross a railway barrier with spikes in Bandipur. So any form of device which is pointed and harmful to the life of the elephant should not be used in any of the protected or territorial areas.