Basavaraj Bommai, MB Patil in line for G category sites

Now, the Justice Shylendra Committee has taken up the matter and will be scrutinising all G category sites as per High Court directions.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Home Ministers MB Patil and G Parameshwara are among 90 legislators who are in line to avail G category Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sites in Bengaluru. The matter is in front of the committee, which may make their waiting time longer.

Rule 5 of the BDA (Allotment of Sites) Rules, 1984, lays out various categories under which sites (stray) are disposed off. One of them is G category sites, which is for persons in public life. CM BS Yediyurappa, in his reply to one of the unstarred questions in assembly, said that since 1997, 467 legislators has applied for G category sites, of which 377 legislators have been allotted the same.

However, 90 legislators have applied but not got sites. Other waiting legislators include former ministers Tanveer Sait, Gali Somashekara Reddy, UT Khader, Krishniah Shetty, Santosh Laad, Zameer Ahmed and also Forest Minister Anand Singh.

Now, the Justice Shylendra Committee has taken up the matter and will be scrutinising all G category sites as per High Court directions. It is currently scrutinising sites allotted to the 377 legislators.

