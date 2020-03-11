Home States Karnataka

BSF, Army hospitals will house patients if cases increase: CM

The situation will be constantly monitored and we will again hold a review meeting after a week, the CM said.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Holi__Ashwin10

Despite COVID-19 scare, foreign tourists also celebrated Holi in many parts of India by smearing colours, exchanging sweets and dancing to Bollywood numbers. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while asking people not to panic over the COVID-19 cases reported in the state, on Tuesday said, if the number of infected persons rose drastically, the government had identified a Border Security Force (BSF) facility in Bengaluru that could house 300 patients and an army hospital to admit 150 patients.

The state government has also directed officials to conduct proper checks at the airports. The situation will be constantly monitored and we will again hold a review meeting after a week, the CM said. After the first four positive cases have been reported in Bengaluru, he held a high-level meeting with ministers and top officials to take stock of the state’s preparedness to handle the situation on Tuesday. After the meeting, he assured that the state government has taken all necessary precautionary measures.

“There is no need to panic and there is no need to even use masks,” the CM said. The CM said committees headed by Deputy Commissioners in the districts and BBMP Commissioner in Bengaluru, have been formed to constantly monitor the situation, and added that the Chief Secretary was in constant touch with the committees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa COVID-19
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp