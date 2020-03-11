BSF, Army hospitals will house patients if cases increase: CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while asking people not to panic over the COVID-19 cases reported in the state, on Tuesday said, if the number of infected persons rose drastically, the government had identified a Border Security Force (BSF) facility in Bengaluru that could house 300 patients and an army hospital to admit 150 patients.

The state government has also directed officials to conduct proper checks at the airports. The situation will be constantly monitored and we will again hold a review meeting after a week, the CM said. After the first four positive cases have been reported in Bengaluru, he held a high-level meeting with ministers and top officials to take stock of the state’s preparedness to handle the situation on Tuesday. After the meeting, he assured that the state government has taken all necessary precautionary measures.

“There is no need to panic and there is no need to even use masks,” the CM said. The CM said committees headed by Deputy Commissioners in the districts and BBMP Commissioner in Bengaluru, have been formed to constantly monitor the situation, and added that the Chief Secretary was in constant touch with the committees.