Congress appoints D K Shivakumar as Karnataka unit chief

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday appointed senior leader D K Shivakumar as its Karnataka unit chief.

Shivakumar, known to be the Congress' chief troubleshooter in crisis situations, replaces Dinesh Gundu Rao as the KPCC chief.

Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi and Saleem Ahammed have been named working presidents of the state unit by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, a party statement said.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will continue to be the Chief of Legislative Party and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly.

While Ajay Singh was appointed as the chief whip in the Karnataka Assembly, M Narayanaswamy will be the party's chief whip in the Legislative Council.