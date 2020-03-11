Home States Karnataka

Two gaurs mowed down by moving train in Khanapur

Two gaurs were killed after they were struck by a goods train near the Londa-Miraj rail track chainage in Shedagali village of Khanapur taluk in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Indian Gaur

Indian Gaur (Image for representation)

By Express News Service

Forest personnel said that while one of the gaurs was aged about nine years, the other was younger aged about one-and-a-half years. Soon after receiving information, Assistant Conservator of Forests -- Khanapur taluk Basavaraj Waled rushed to the spot and to investigate the deaths.

According to the forest department, there are several herds of gaur (also called Indian Bison) found near Shedagali, situated about 4 km from Khanapur town.

The forests in this taluk are also home to varied fauna including elephant, tiger, king cobra, spotted deer, bear, civet cat, and leopard. But lately, wild animals -- including the two bovines on Tuesday, dying after being hit by moving trains has become commonplace here. The Londa-Miraj rail track passes through dense forest, with this being the fourth such incident in the past one year. For a long time, wildlife activists have been demanding that the track be relocated or protected by fencing, or a separate wildlife corridor be created.

Bi-weekly train loses steam
The Belagavi-Vasco bi-weekly train, which was launched six months ago amid much fanfare, has failed to gain the expected response from the people. Owing to its unpopularity and lukewarm response, the train has now been reduced from eight bogies to four.

