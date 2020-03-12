Goddesses galore: Months of temple hopping pays off for DKS

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last four months, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited most districts in the state to offer prayers at famous temples as well as some local ones. Interestingly, most of these temples are dedicated to goddesses. In October 2019, Shivakumar got bail and came back to Karnataka after spending 50 days at jail. Ever since, he has been busy visiting various temples, mutts and other religious places along with his family.

The newly-appointed KPCC president visited Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Chikkamagaluru, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and other districts. He also visited some temples in the Coastal Karnataka region. In November 2019, Shivakumar visited Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru where he climbed the hill barefoot and broke 101 coconuts. He also visited the famous Nanjundeshwara temple in Nanjangud, Rang a n a t h a t e m p l e a t Srirangapatna, Kaalikamba temple in Mandya and Madduravva temple in Maddur. In January this year, Shivakumar visited Vidya Chowdeshwari temple in Kunigal of Tumkur dstrict where he took part in Chandika yaaga.

At his hometown in Kanakapura, he visited Kabalamma and Kenchiramma temples, both in Ramanagara. In Bengaluru, he visited Circle Maramma temple in Malleswaram where he donated coins. At Sringeri Sharada temple, Shivakumar and his wife donated a cow as per their astrologer’s advice. Outside Karnataka, he visited Bhaagalmukhi and Dhoomavathi temples in Gwalior, and Kanchi Kamakshi temple in Tamil Nadu. Sources close to Shivakumar said he used to visit temples even before he went to jail. “Him and his family members have been making some offerings the past few weeks. His prayers have been answered,’’ said a source.