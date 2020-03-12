STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Goddesses galore: Months of temple hopping pays off for DKS

In October 2019, Shivakumar got bail and came back to Karnataka after spending 50 days at jail.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DKS

File photo of Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Sriram B N, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last four months, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar visited most districts in the state to offer prayers at famous temples as well as some local ones. Interestingly, most of these temples are dedicated to goddesses. In October 2019, Shivakumar got bail and came back to Karnataka after spending 50 days at jail. Ever since, he has been busy visiting various temples, mutts and other religious places along with his family.

The newly-appointed KPCC president visited Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Chikkamagaluru, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and other districts. He also visited some temples in the Coastal Karnataka region. In November 2019, Shivakumar visited Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru where he climbed the hill barefoot and broke 101 coconuts. He also visited the famous Nanjundeshwara temple in Nanjangud, Rang a n a t h a t e m p l e a t Srirangapatna, Kaalikamba temple in Mandya and Madduravva temple in Maddur. In January this year, Shivakumar visited Vidya Chowdeshwari temple in Kunigal of Tumkur dstrict where he took part in Chandika yaaga.

At his hometown in Kanakapura, he visited Kabalamma and Kenchiramma temples, both in Ramanagara. In Bengaluru, he visited Circle Maramma temple in Malleswaram where he donated coins. At Sringeri Sharada temple, Shivakumar and his wife donated a cow as per their astrologer’s advice. Outside Karnataka, he visited Bhaagalmukhi and Dhoomavathi temples in Gwalior, and Kanchi Kamakshi temple in Tamil Nadu. Sources close to Shivakumar said he used to visit temples even before he went to jail. “Him and his family members have been making some offerings the past few weeks. His prayers have been answered,’’ said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar congress KPCC
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp