Karnataka hasn’t declared coronavirus an epidemic: Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media platforms almost broke into frenzy after a news channel erroneously reported blanket emergency measures in the state on Wednesday. This came in wake of at least four positive cases of COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Services Pankaj Kumar Pandey urged the public not to believe in hearsay, but only in official communication.

“We have not declared of state emergency. Please do not believe in these kind of news. Offices, schools will stay open. If the situation demands (that they be closed), we will come out with an official communication,” said Pandey in a video that he put out on Wednesday to clear the air.

“On reports that Karnataka Government declared COVID-19 as state epidemic” and announced closure of schools and offices” I would like to say this is completely fake news and there is no truth in it. Any communication will come from the government in the press briefing that takes place every day,” he said.

He assured that no emergency has been declared and the offices schools and other institutions will stay open.