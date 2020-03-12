STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘MP MLAs safe, protection will be given when needed’

He added that there were some minor protests on Wednesday morning in front of their resort, but the protesters dispersed soon without creating any law and order situation.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh arrive at Jaipur airport on Wednesday | pti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the 19 legislators from Madhya Pradesh, who are lodged in a resort in Bengaluru, wrote to the Director General & Inspector General of police seeking police protection, sources told TNIE that their safety was not an issue. “All MLAs from MP are safe in the city and there is no security threat to them as of now,” said an official source.

“Police protection will be provided to each of them if and when warranted. As of now, there is no threat to their safety,” said the officer. In their letter to the police chief, the MLAs from the central Indian state had mentioned that they had come to Karnataka “voluntarily, on some important work,” for which they required “protection and escort from local police for their safe movement and safe stay in and around Bengaluru,” the letter dated March 9 and signed by the 19 legislators stated.

