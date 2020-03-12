STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Survey of kids not as per RTE rules’

Amicus curiae tells HC that if Act’s provisions were followed, dropout rates would reduce

Published: 12th March 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amicus Curiae K N Phanindra told the Karnataka High Court that the Out of School Children (OOSC) survey done in January by school teachers cannot be accepted as it was not done in accordance with the provisions of Rule 6 of the Karnataka Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2012.

Senior Counsel Phanindra made this submission on Wednesday before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi during the hearing of a suo motu PIL registered by the HC in relation to OOSC.

In the report submitted as a reply to an affidavit filed on behalf of the the state, the Amicus Curiae stated that if the provisions under Rule 6A, RB, 6C and 6D of RTE Rules were strictly followed, then the number of schoolchildren dropping out would drastically reduce.

This is because the said rules virtually mandate continuous monitoring of schoolchildren’s activities. The proper implementation of these rules would have to be in addition to the annual/yearly survey being conducted for identifying OOSC, he said.

He said in an affidavit dated February 25, 2020, the state said that the department of rural development and the department of urban development will conduct the survey through self-help groups’ members in May 2020. Initially, the government advocate submitted that the door-to-door survey will be carried out in the state in December 2019, which has been recorded by the court in an order dated November 13, 2019.

“Subsequently, in the status report dated December 16, 2019, the state government indicated that the survey was planned from January 6 to 21, 2020. In the status report dated January 20, 2020, the state government indicated that the said survey from January 6 to 13, was carried out using teachers. According to this, 994 children were identified as ‘never enrolled’ and 3,562 children were identified as ‘permanently left’ as on January 18, 2020”, the Amicus Curiae said.He stated that the survey report prepared by teachers and results submitted to the court in the status report dated January 20, 2020, were unacceptable.

The circular issued by the department of urban development specifically mentioned that the survey will be conducted from March 1 to 30. However, the dates mentioned for carrying out the survey, as mentioned in the compliance report dated February 25, 2020, actually differ from the dates in the circular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp