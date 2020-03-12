STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tweet helps pregnant woman get care on train

As the train reached Tiptur, an ambulance, medical staffers and railway officials were already waiting.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A heavily pregnant woman who developed some health complications onboard the Gol Gumbaz Express received immediate assistance from the Bangalore Railway Division after a co-passenger posted a tweet about her condition. She is safe and in hospital.

Pallavi was travelling with her husband Shekhar in the train heading to Sholapur from Mysuru. Sunil Math, another passenger in the coach, said, “When the train crossed Tumukuru at 9.30 pm on Tuesday, I saw the woman in much pain. I tweeted to the Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru, asking for help. The response was immediate and I was asked to send a contact number. Within five minutes, someone called and after ascertaining the exact condition, assured that all support will be provided when the train reaches the next station, Tiptur,” he said.

As the train reached Tiptur, an ambulance, medical staffers and railway officials were already waiting. “Immediately, an ambulance carried the woman to a hospital. Her husband called me this morning to assure she is fine,” Math said.

Asked about it, DRM A K Verma told TNIE, “Twitter is proving very useful for anyone in urgent need of assistance. We are immensely satisfied that one of our passengers could be helped in time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pregnant woman
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp