Tweet helps pregnant woman get care on train

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A heavily pregnant woman who developed some health complications onboard the Gol Gumbaz Express received immediate assistance from the Bangalore Railway Division after a co-passenger posted a tweet about her condition. She is safe and in hospital.

Pallavi was travelling with her husband Shekhar in the train heading to Sholapur from Mysuru. Sunil Math, another passenger in the coach, said, “When the train crossed Tumukuru at 9.30 pm on Tuesday, I saw the woman in much pain. I tweeted to the Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru, asking for help. The response was immediate and I was asked to send a contact number. Within five minutes, someone called and after ascertaining the exact condition, assured that all support will be provided when the train reaches the next station, Tiptur,” he said.

As the train reached Tiptur, an ambulance, medical staffers and railway officials were already waiting. “Immediately, an ambulance carried the woman to a hospital. Her husband called me this morning to assure she is fine,” Math said.

Asked about it, DRM A K Verma told TNIE, “Twitter is proving very useful for anyone in urgent need of assistance. We are immensely satisfied that one of our passengers could be helped in time.”