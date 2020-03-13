STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY: Will provide all assistance to firms keen on investing in Karnataka

During the meeting, the CM directed the Industries Department officials to provide all required assistance to the Lockheed Martin, which is keen to invest in Karnataka.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:18 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa speaks to top executives of Lockheed Martin in Bengaluru on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday met top executives from aerospace firm Lockheed Martin and IKEA India to discuss investment plans and their ongoing projects. The CM has assured of providing all assistance to the firms that are keen on investing in the state.

During his Davos visit for the World Economic Forum meeting, the CM and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar had met several top executives from number of firms, including Lockheed Martin.

During the meeting, the CM directed the Industries Department officials to provide all required assistance to the Lockheed Martin, which is keen to invest in Karnataka.

IKEA India official said it was more of a courtesy call and the company store, which is similar to the one in Hyderabad, is coming up in Nagasandra area in Bengaluru. The company also plans to open “customer meeting points” or stores of different formats in different parts of Bengaluru.

During Thursday’s meeting, the company officials briefed the CM about the ongoing project and their plans to open more stores in Bengaluru. The company had signed the MoU with the government a few years back.

BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
