Congress feels DKS fits the bill to a T — troubleshooting

BENGALURU: Less than 24 hours after he was appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president, DK Shivakumar swung into action doing, what he is known for best — ‘troubleshooting’. Ironically this troubleshooter’s first assignment will be to rescue his party’s government in Madhya Pradesh from ‘imminent collapse’ rather than focusing on shaking up the party in Karnataka.

Shivakumar held a meeting with MP ministers -- Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh -- and discussed their strategy. His importance in the crisis is highlighted by the fact that Patwari and Singh who were forcibly stopped by the police from meeting their MLAs, headed straight to Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar after the police released them.

Emerging after the meeting which lasted for more than an hour, Shivakumar and Jitu Patwari claimed that barring four or five MLAs, all the others were with the Congress still. It may be recalled that along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, 22 MLAs have tendered their resignation. But speaker NP Prajapathi refused to accept their resignation letters and issued notices asking them to appear personally before him and explain the reasons for resigning and then submit resignations.

The MP crisis could well be a replay of the Karnataka crisis of July 2019 where some Congress MLAs had jumped ship bringing the coalition government down. Shivakumar who had tried to salvage his government then, had made every effort including flying to Mumbai to convince the rebels to return. But then he had failed. This time around he expressed hope that he would be able to rescue his party’s government in Madhya Pradesh.

To get an idea of how onerous the task is, one needs to understand that for a government where a majority mark is 116, the Congress has just 120 MLAs in the MP House, of whom 22 have resigned. Congress needs to get a good number back and then try to get the support of others who together have seven MLAs -- BSP, SP who together have 3 MLAs and 4 independents.

State Congress leaders reacted in anger at the drama unfolding in MP. Former opposition leader H K Patil said, “These are all signs of killing democracy. These type of actions with the support of central government and with the Union Home Minister monitoring defections goes against the spirit of 10th schedule of the Constitution.’’