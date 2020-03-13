STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus scare: Varsities, malls, pubs, cinema halls in Karnataka to be shut for a week

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who held a high-level meeting to review the precautionary measures following India’s first COVID-19 death reported in Kalaburgi, announced the decision. 

Coronavirus, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa chairs a high-level meeting on coronavirus with ministers and officials at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has ordered the closure of all universities, malls, cinema halls, pubs, nightclubs and places of entertainment which encourage huge gatherings across the state from Saturday for the next one week to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The CM said the decision has been taken in the public interest after consulting experts. The CM said universities too will be closed and people have been advised against traveling.

Schools are already declared closed except for students of class 7 to 9 who will attend school only for examinations. The CM on Friday said colleges too will be closed for a week. 

SSLC examinations will be conducted as scheduled. However, government offices will remain open and there will be no change in the ongoing legislative session. "The situation will be reviewed after one week," the CM said.

Karnataka Coronavirus BS Yediyurappa
