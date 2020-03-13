STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Disqualification’ makes new ministers see red! 

While Siddaramaiah was speaking on the privilege motion, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar said the use of the word “disqualification” hurt them.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: First time after they switched sides, won the bypolls and became ministers, the rebel Congress leaders-turned-ministers in the BJP government were engaged in a heated exchange with the Congress members in the assembly on Thursday.

While both sides made personal attacks, the newly inducted ministers came to each other’s rescue to take on their former party colleagues, who kept calling them ‘disqualified legislators’.  This exchange disrupted the House for some time.

While Siddaramaiah was speaking on the privilege motion, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar said the use of the word “disqualification” hurt them. “Only those whose names were attached with disqualification knew the pain,’’ he said.

There was an uproar when Parameshwar Naik (Congress) said these people went into hiding at the height of the rebellion. An angry Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi retorted that they did nothing of the sort. When Priyank Kharge (Congress) tried to intervene, minister S T Somashekar hit back at him saying “you became minister twice in your father’s name.”  

‘New’ minister Shivaram Hebbar who jumped into the debate, said though they were not present in the House during the eight-day session then, they knew that the then speaker had spoken against them.“See the records for yourself to know what the former speaker had said,” he challenged his erstwhile Congress
party colleagues.

