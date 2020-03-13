STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Infosys staffer donates Rs 1.9 crore to build school 

The L-shaped two-storey building will cost approximately Rs 1.9 crore and take 15 months to be ready.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Inspired by Sudha Murty of Infosys Foundation, former employees of the company Harsha and Mamatha have been constructing a full-fledged government school with their savings in Kora village. The L-shaped two-storey building will cost approximately Rs 1.9 crore and take 15 months to be ready.

Harsha is the son of veteran journalist Hirekumbalagunte Mutt Nagaiah. He wanted to immortalise his mother Sarvamangala’s name, who was born in Kora village and studied up to Class 3. His family had donated Rs 3.20 crore to construct a government high school at their native Hirekumbalagunte in Ballari district.

“The previous school was named after my father and this one will be named after my mother,” said Harsha, a mechanical engineer-turned-IT consultant. He said that Sudha Murthy was an inspiration for this noble initiative because he had worked in Infosys for 20 years. His wife Mamatha has a computer science background. The couple and GP signed an MoU in this regard. Local contractors will begin work
from Monday.

