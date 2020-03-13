STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt mulls amending Land Revenue Act to help farmers

The Karnataka government will consider amending the Karnataka Land Revenue Act to address the concerns of small and marginal farmers, especially in the Malnad region.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:08 AM

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said that section 192A  — offences and penalties — of the Act will be considered for an amendment to include only urban areas for its implementation. Hartal Halappa and a few more members said officials had been enacting the section to book and prosecute small and marginal farmers who have either inadvertently cultivated in government lands or had already applied for regularisation under Bagair Hukum.

“The law was brought to check land encroachment in urban areas like Bengaluru. It does not apply to villages, but forest department and revenue department officials are booking small farmers compelling them to travel to Bengaluru every 15 days to fight cases,” he said.

R Ashoka said, “We will bring an amendment to the bill that limits its jurisdiction to just 5-18 km radius of municipal corporations and urban local bodies and not in rural areas,” he said adding that the amendment bill can be brought in the ongoing session subject to CM’s permission.

Ramesh Kumar, Sudhakar both express regret, ‘privilege’ logjam ends
With Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar both expressing ‘regret’, Speaker Kageri ruled to drop breach of privilege motion moved by Congress and BJP against leaders of each party. Earlier in the day, Dr Sudhakar said, “As Speaker, Kumar was prejudiced. He had predetermined notions and his statements from the Chair, make it clear.”  Kumar responded, “I haven’t lost my right to express my thought just because I assumed the Speaker’s chair.”

MLAs demand Lingayat Corporation
Cutting across party lines, MLAs demanded for a separate Lingayat Corporation. Yashwantharaya Gowda Vittalagowda Patil, who raised the issue, said Devaraja Urs Backward Development Corporation provides funds and schemes to backward castes and 30 per to 3A and 3B category, including Lingayats.

Move to allow panchayats to maintain school toilets
The state government has proposed to allow panchayats and corporations to maintain government school toilets across the state, said Education Minister Suresh Kumar. JDS MLA Bandeppa Kashampur said in many government schools, toilets are shut due to low maintenance or due to lack of water supply.

