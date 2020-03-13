Mangaluru City police chief files statement on Dec 19 violence 

By PTI

MANGALURU: City police commissioner PS Harsha has filed evidence and submitted documents on the December 19 violence during the anti-CAA protests before the magisterial enquiry team headed by Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha.

Harsha filed a 21-page statement and evidence running into 936 pages with the magistrate.

Jagadeesha told reporters that the enquiry relating to the police commissioner is now complete.

He said the deputy commissioner of police Arunangshu Giri and nodal officer of the case K U Belliappa have sought additional time as there is delay in securing certain documents.

A total of 320 persons including police personnel has so far submitted evidences and documents, he said.

Jagadeesha said recording of evidence by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and doctors who performed the post-mortem of the two persons who were killed in police firing is pending.

The submission of enquiry report may be delayed as some documents are not yet available, he said.

Of the 176 police personnel listed as witnesses, 57 are yet to depose before the magistrate.

Those who could not depose till now have been given a chance to submit evidence and documents on March 19.

Cross-examination would be allowed after all the documents and evidence are collected.

Members of the general public and the police can take part in the process, he said.