STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru City police chief files statement on Dec 19 violence 

City police commissioner PS Harsha has filed evidence and submitted documents before the magisterial enquiry team headed by Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha.

Published: 13th March 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

File photo released by police of vandalism in Mangaluru, allegedly by protesters (File | EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: City police commissioner PS Harsha has filed evidence and submitted documents on the December 19 violence during the anti-CAA protests before the magisterial enquiry team headed by Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha.

Harsha filed a 21-page statement and evidence running into 936 pages with the magistrate.

Jagadeesha told reporters that the enquiry relating to the police commissioner is now complete.

He said the deputy commissioner of police Arunangshu Giri and nodal officer of the case K U Belliappa have sought additional time as there is delay in securing certain documents.

A total of 320 persons including police personnel has so far submitted evidences and documents, he said.

Jagadeesha said recording of evidence by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and doctors who performed the post-mortem of the two persons who were killed in police firing is pending.

The submission of enquiry report may be delayed as some documents are not yet available, he said.

Of the 176 police personnel listed as witnesses, 57 are yet to depose before the magistrate.

Those who could not depose till now have been given a chance to submit evidence and documents on March 19.

Cross-examination would be allowed after all the documents and evidence are collected.

Members of the general public and the police can take part in the process, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru Violence Anti CAA protests CAA protests CAA violence Mangaluru Police
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp