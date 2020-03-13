Sanskaari much! Handshakes on hold, only Namaste for Karnataka netas

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yes, Namaste or Namaskara  is in and handshakes are out. Namma netas too are adopting this very Indian greeting, especially because they meet hundreds of people every day.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After yoga, Namaste seems to be India’s next gift to the world. In the days of dangerous viruses and pandemics, safety is the keyword. You even have Prince Charles first trying to offer a handshake before remembering the new greeting.

Yes, Namaste or Namaskara is in and handshakes are out. Namma netas too are adopting this very Indian greeting, especially because they meet hundreds of people every day.

Their supporters who come to greet them are told not to shake hands or offer bouquets or garlands.

However, no additional precautions are taken at the Vidhana Soudha where the legislative session is on.

Every day, thousands of people come to Vidhana Soudha other than staff.  With the session on,  the number shoots up three-fold as the netas and their staff, supporters, visitors and the media personnel come to the powerhouse.

Sources from Siddaramiah’s office said that his supporters who come to meet him have been told about this bar on a handshake. They can meet him and interact with him, but strictly no handshake.

At the Chief Minister’s  Office too, a similar practice is followed. “CM Yediyurappa even otherwise does not shake hands, he always does Namaskara,’’ said CMO sources.

Recently, Agriculture Minister BC Patil stated that whenever he visits his constituency during the weekend, his supporters who come to meet him are eager to offer a handshake.

“I have said no. People think I have become arrogant after becoming minister, but we need to take precautionary measures,’’ he had stated.

At the assembly, some members feel that the session should be cut short. However, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said that he had not received any such proposal officially from anyone. As on date, we will go by the schedule.”

On taking precautionary measures, the staff have been directed to keep hand sanitisers at the place where MLAs sign their attendance every day.

This apart, a hand sanitiser is kept at his office too, he said.  During a discussion in the Legislative Council a couple of days back, a Congress member demanded that people who come to Vidhana Soudha be screened like they do at the airport.

Security personnel who was seen wearing a mask said they were vulnerable as they hand to check hundreds of people every day.

“We check if the visitors carry weapons or any sharp objects, bottles or medicines, lemons or any dangerous items. But we do not have the mechanism to know if they are the most dangerous coronavirus,” he said.

Interestingly, none of the MLAs or MLCs and even ministers wear mask and enter Vidhana Soudha, but some of them have made sure to carry hand sanitiser.

