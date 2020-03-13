‘Will finalise 150-acre-land for Film City after meeting experts’

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there was a need to amend the law to curb gambling, while replying to a question by MLC Basavaraj Patil Itagi.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while replying to MLC Jaimala Ramchandra in the Legislative Council on Thursday, said the government has identified a 150-acre land in Bengaluru to establish a film city and it will be finalised after a meeting with film industry experts.

“I have already allocated `500 crore in the budget for the film city. I will invite personalities from the film industry and visit the site in the first week of April. Based on their feedback, we will decide whether to establish it there.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there was a need to amend the law to curb gambling, while replying to a question by MLC Basavaraj Patil Itagi. Itagi said that a recreation club in Yermarus had turned out to be an inter-state gambling den and there was a need to shut it down immediately.

When MLC M Narayanaswamy asked about the action taken action against four BBMP officials involved in TDR scam, the CM said  the government had accorded sanction for prosecution against the officials. He also said that the government is committed to construct an airport in Vijayapura.

