Caste bias alleged at govt school in Dakshina Kannada district, cops book teacher

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Belthangady police have registered a case against a school teacher for alleged caste descrimination against Dalit students. It has been alleged that Uma Rao, a teacher of Layila Higher primary school showed bias against few Dalit students by not taking them for lunch along with other students.

It may be recalled that in a case of caste discrimination, parents of Dalit students of a government school at Belthanagdy in Dakshina Kannada had alleged caste discrimination by the teachers. They alleged that the Dalit students were left out from attending a house-warming ceremony of an upper caste family by their teachers.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 26. Parents alleged that the teachers have sowed the seeds of caste discrimination in the minds of students and had filed a complaint against the HM and three teachers.