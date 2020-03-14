Groupism exists in Congress but we unite for party: Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While admitting that groupism existed in the Congress party in the state, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has said, all leaders come together when it comes to party matters. He said the leaders indulge in their own groups when it comes to their personal growth and career but they come out of it when it comes to building the party.

Speaking to a section of media in Belagavi on Friday, Jarkiholi said all the party leaders in the state were keen to take up programmes to make the party stronger from the grassroots and that the party had three more years at its disposal to gear up for the next election.

Congress took a long time to take a call on forming the new team of office-bearers for the KPCC, he said, while adding that, with the new team in place, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah would lead the Congress team in the state effectively in the coming days.