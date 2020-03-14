STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Groupism exists in Congress but we unite for party: Satish Jarkiholi

While admitting that groupism existed in the Congress party in the state, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has said, all leaders come together when it comes to party matters.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While admitting that groupism existed in the Congress party in the state, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has said, all leaders come together when it comes to party matters. He said the leaders indulge in their own groups when it comes to their personal growth and career but they come out of it when it comes to building the party.

Speaking to a section of media in Belagavi on Friday, Jarkiholi said all the party leaders in the state were keen to take up programmes to make the party stronger from the grassroots and that the party had three more years at its disposal to gear up for the next election.

Congress took a long time to take a call on forming the new team of office-bearers for the KPCC, he said, while adding that, with the new team in place, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah would lead the Congress team in the state effectively in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satish Jarkiholi Congress KPCC
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp