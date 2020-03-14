STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM’s chopper search: Officer to face probe

CAT clarifies inquiry should be conducted after due examination of applicant’s explanation  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Declining to interfere with the recommendation made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate disciplinary action against Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin, over the searching of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper in Odisha in 2019, the Bengaluru bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) said that a retired Chief Secretary of the Karnataka cadre should conduct the inquiry if the State Government decided to hold the same.

In the judgement dated March 4, 2020, the CAT said that “.. this is a matter which can and should be decided only in the inquiry by only the disciplinary authority without any extraneous juncture. Therefore, we hold that there is nothing wrong on the part of the State Government”.

Disposing the original application filed by Mohsin against the ECI recommendation, the CAT said that it is their (State) fundamental duty to comply with the request to conduct an inquiry and find out the truth and revert back.

At the same time, it is not correct for an officer to be held responsible for an offence he has not committed. Therefore, “we will further direct that let the explanation be called for from the applicant (Mohsin) in the first instance before issuing a formal charge sheet under the rules and the applicant also will cooperate”, the CAT said, while directing that a retired Chief Secretary of the Karnataka cadre should conduct the inquiry if the government decides to hold the same.

However, the CAT made it clear that the inquiry should be conducted after the due and unbiased examination of the explanation of the applicant.

Mohsin was suspended for allegedly searching Modi’s chopper at Sambalpur in Odisha on April 16, 2019, as General Observer during polls. Therefore, the ECI ordered for his suspension on April 16, but the same was withdrawn on August 25, 2019, while recommending the state to initiate disciplinary action against him. It was against this that Mohsin moved the CAT.

