Young MLAs uphold spirit of Constitution

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Independent MLA Sharath Bachchegowda gained the praise of the House with his speech on the Constitution on Friday, as he highlighted the need to stop moving towards an authoritarian regime. Pointing out to a shrinking number of democracies in the world, Sharath — a first-time MLA from Hoskote — said there was a need to stop the ‘de-democratisation’ of democracies.

“Dr BR Ambedkar dreamt of a liberal democracy but it won’t come as a surprise if we move from majoritarianism to authoritarian rule in the coming days,” he said.

Highlighting the need for socialism, Sharath said that increasing privatisation is widening the wealth gap in the country denying equal outcome to all sections of the society. Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, who read out the preamble, said that the criticism of government being threatened by sedition, was taking away people’s fundamental right of speech.

“For days now, women have been protesting at Bilal Bagh for their rights and have appealed to the Chief Minister to meet them, but to no avail,” she said. Pointing to the inequal representation of women in politics, Sowmya pushed for the State Assembly to pass a resolution in support of Women’s reservation bill.