STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Young MLAs uphold spirit of Constitution

Highlighting the need for socialism, Sharath said that increasing privatisation is widening the wealth gap in the country denying equal outcome to all sections of the society.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Independent MLA Sharath Bachchegowda gained the praise of the House with his speech on the Constitution on Friday, as he highlighted the need to stop moving towards an authoritarian regime. Pointing out to a shrinking number of democracies in the world, Sharath — a first-time MLA from Hoskote — said there was a need to stop the ‘de-democratisation’ of democracies.

“Dr BR Ambedkar dreamt of a liberal democracy but it won’t come as a surprise if we move from majoritarianism to authoritarian rule in the coming days,” he said.

Highlighting the need for socialism, Sharath said that increasing privatisation is widening the wealth gap in the country denying equal outcome to all sections of the society. Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, who read out the preamble, said that the criticism of government being threatened by sedition, was taking away people’s fundamental right of speech.

“For days now, women have been protesting at Bilal Bagh for their rights and have appealed to the Chief Minister to meet them, but to no avail,” she said. Pointing to the inequal representation of women in politics, Sowmya pushed for the State Assembly to pass a resolution in support of Women’s reservation bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharath Bachchegowda
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp