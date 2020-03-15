BJP getting ready for gram panchayat elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state core committee meeting on Saturday discussed the preparations for the Gram Panchayat elections to be held next month. The party decided to organise conventions of booth-level workers in all districts and also complete the process of appointing office bearers for the state and district units.

The party recently appointed presidents for all district units, except two. As directed by the central leadership, the process will be completed by March end.Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, party general secretary Arvind Limbavali said that ahead of the GP elections, district-level conventions and camps for booth-level leaders will be held next month.

The core committee also recommended party candidates’ names for legislative council elections from four segments, to the central election committee. The BJP leader said the names of the party candidates for the MLC elections will be announced after they are approved by the central leaders.

However, the party had earlier stated that the names of party leaders Shashil Namoshi for Teachers constituency and SV Sankanur for Graduates constituency had been sent to the central election committee.

The state state core committee also asked party workers to assist the administration in creating awareness about coronavirus and inform health department officials if anybody in their village or town had travelled abroad recently.