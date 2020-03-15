STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BS Yediyurappa to meet legislators, district-wise

“As per the suggestions received during the Legislature Party meeting, the chief minister will hold such legislators’ meetings.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after some party legislators reportedly expressed their displeasure over not getting importance in the government and lack of adequate financial allocation to their assembly segments, the BJP core committee on Saturday decided that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should hold district-wise MLAs’ meetings from next week.

“As per the suggestions received during the Legislature Party meeting, the chief minister will hold such legislators’ meetings. MLAs and MLCs can discuss development works in their districts with the CM,” BJP General Secretary Aravind Limbavali told reporters after the party core committee met in Bengaluru. The meeting was attended by the CM, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior leaders. Sources said during the meeting, some MLAs were upset that their demands for funds were not considered and  works in their constituencies were sanctioned without consulting them.

“Yediyurappa is our leader and there is no question about it. All that we are asking from the CM is to take all MLAs into confidence and not allow others to interfere in the administration. Many MLAs expressed similar views at the meeting,” said a party MLA on condition of anonymity. Sources said that some disgruntled MLAs tried to meet BJP national  president JP Nadda in Bengaluru on Saturday, but did not get the appointment. “We wanted to meet him as a courtesy call.  However, we could not meet him as he was busy,” the BJP leader said.

A  BJP leader said the party high command is in no mood to entertain any of the disgruntled legislators. “Everyone wants to be a minister. Is it possible? When they don’t get what they want, they start making all sorts of allegations. The high command will not entertain such leaders as it sends a wrong signal about leadership in the state,” he said. After the party’s succes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka and the by-elections, Yediyurappa’s has further consolidated his position.

“Under Yediyurappa, the party has done well in recent elections and is making inroads into the Old Mysore region, which used to be the JDS bastion. Despite the financial constraints, the government is trying to do its best,” said a  senior leader close to the CM. “Some legislators may be upset and they will be taken into confidence. The CM is already holding informal meetings with MLAs to address their concerns and he will start holding more such meetings,” he said. 

BS Yediyurappa
