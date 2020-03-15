Busy weekend for new KPCC chief Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar is a busy man nowadays. On Saturday, the newly-appointed KPCC president went around Bengaluru meeting many senior party leaders seeking their ‘blessings’ and taking their suggestions on how to rebuild the party. Starting from senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, he met Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Union

Minister KH Muniyappa and outgoing KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

In the coming days he is expected to meet senior Congress leaders, including Janardhan Poojary and Veerappa Moily. A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, told The New Sunday Express, “The Congress is in a do-or-die situation. It needs cooperation from various leaders. At present, there are many factions within the party which is not a good sign.

This is why we are losing elections. There is a need to show unity and Shivakumar has started meeting every single leader who is prominent in their respective region. He has a tough road ahead, but the party high command believes that he will bring all of them together to rebuild the party.” Shivakumar is also meeting his party workers at the grassroots level.

Some of them had gathered at his Sadashivanagar residence. They came with bouquets and shawls to felicitate him. Shivakumar will take charge of the KPCC in April. “Right now, Assembly Sessions are on in Karnataka. There are Parliament sessions going on in Delhi too. Once they are done in the first week of April, he will conduct a huge event where national leaders will be invited,’’ said sources.