STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Busy weekend for new KPCC chief Shivakumar

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar is a busy man nowadays.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar visited the residence of the former state party unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru, on Saturday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar is a busy man nowadays. On Saturday, the newly-appointed KPCC president went around Bengaluru meeting many senior party leaders seeking their ‘blessings’ and taking their suggestions on how to rebuild the party.  Starting from senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, he met Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Union 
Minister KH Muniyappa and outgoing KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao. 

In the coming days he is expected to meet senior Congress leaders, including Janardhan Poojary and Veerappa Moily. A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, told The New Sunday Express, “The Congress is in a do-or-die situation. It needs cooperation from various leaders. At present, there are many factions within the party which is not a good sign. 

This is why we are losing elections. There is a need to show unity and Shivakumar has started meeting every single leader who is prominent in their respective region. He has a tough road ahead, but the party high command believes that he will bring all of them together to rebuild the party.” Shivakumar is also meeting his party workers at the grassroots level. 

Some of them had gathered at his Sadashivanagar residence. They came with bouquets and shawls to felicitate him. Shivakumar will take charge of the KPCC in April. “Right now, Assembly Sessions are on in Karnataka. There are Parliament sessions going on in Delhi too. Once they are done in the first week of April, he will conduct a huge event where national leaders will be invited,’’ said sources. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad come out after a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ZAHOOR PUNJABI)
Will conditions in Kashmir change after Farooq Abdullah's bail?
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp