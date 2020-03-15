STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Davangere University VC under observation

Dr Halase, after visiting Abu Dhabi Global Education Fair returned to India via New Delhi and Hyderabad last week.

Published: 15th March 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A man wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak speaks on the phone at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Vice-Chancellor of Davangere University Dr Sharanappa V Halase who recently visited Abu Dhabi for the Global Education Fair is under observation of the district health authorities. Even though he is not having any symptoms of the virus, he is being observed.

Giving information to TNIE District Health Officer Dr Raghavendra Swamy said, "We are treating every person who has visited COVID-19 hit countries at par. Hence we have kept the VC also under observation and have not traced any symptoms so far. However, we have directed him to take care and report to the health administration in case any symptoms are seen."

Dr Halase, after visiting Abu Dhabi Global Education Fair returned to India via New Delhi and Hyderabad last week. After reaching Hyderabad, he visited Kalaburgi and returned back to Davangere.
Speaking to TNIE Dr Sharanappa V Halase said, I am perfectly alright and there is no need to worry. Before visiting, I followed all precautions given by WHO and I also took precautions during my stay in that country.

DHO Dr Raghavendra Swamy said, "We conducted preliminary investigation of the vice-chancellor and found him to be perfectly alright, he returned to Davangere after his visit to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kalaburgi. He has no symptoms and is reported to be fine."

He further said that specialised wards have been set-up at major hospitals of the city. Chigateri General Hospital has a 10-bedded ward, JJM Medical College Hospital has a 15-bedded ward, SSIM Hospital 15-bedded ward, City Centre Nursing Home, Soukhyada and Aarike nursing homes have 5 wards each.

Drugs stored in abundance

Even as no positive cases have been reported, we are ready to face any situation. Replying on the availability of drugs, he said that Tamiflu tablets used for viral diseases, IV fluids and other necessary drugs have been stocked at all hospitals, he added.

Further, he also said that doctors at private hospitals, Indian Medical Association district unit members, medical and paramedical staff have been sensitised to treat COVID-19 patients and we are ready to face any consequence.

DHO said that swabs of four patients have been taken and sent for testing at Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences and Bangalore Medical College, and all samples have come out negative.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp