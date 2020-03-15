Coronavirus scare: Netas cancel trips, big events

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Obviously, avoiding handshakes and going back to the traditional Namaste to prevent physical contact is not enough to safeguard our political leaders against coronavirus. Going a step ahead in state’s fight against the epidemic, the netas, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have cancelled all their events and trips starting Saturday. This was what the state government advisory too said asking people to avoid public events and big gatherings.

Yediyurappa was scheduled to travel to Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag on Saturday and Sunday. As per his earlier itinerary, he was to attend the centenary of the Cooperative Society at Dharwad, inaugurate Yoga Mandir in Gadag and attend the wedding of BJP MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath’s daughter’s in Belagavi. He has cancelled all these events and is staying back in Bengaluru. “He spent the day relaxed,” said CMO sources on Saturday.

Opposition leader Siddaramiah, who had also planned to travel to Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts on Saturday and Sunday, has called off the events and is staying back in the city. Newly-appointed KPCC president DK Shivakumar was to be the chief guest at a big function in his home turf of Kanakapura on Sunday.

It was to honour him for bagging the coveted post and it would have been the first such event after Shivakumar assumed charge as Congress state unit chief. It stands cancelled now. “It was to be a big event and people of Kanakapura were excited. But with the coronavirus scare, he cancelled the programme,” sources said. “But he will be at his residence in Kanakapura on Sunday and his followers and voters can meet him,’’ said a release from his office.