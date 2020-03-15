STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IISc goes into lockdown, students told to leave by Monday

Over 4,000 students of India’s premier institution, Indian Institute of Science, started vacating the campus after the registrar issued a circular asking them to leave the premises by March 16. 

Published: 15th March 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 4,000 students of India’s premier institution, Indian Institute of Science, started vacating the campus after the registrar issued a circular asking them to leave the premises by March 16. 
The campus will see a complete shutdown and only essentials like the pharmacy and milk booth will remain open.

This comes in view of the prevailing situation relating to COVID-19 and the instruction of the Karnataka state government to prevent further spread of the virus and following the instructions being issued, as a precautionary measure, to limit contact between people and thereby limit the spread of the virus, stated the circular by registrar V. Rajarajan.

Four students, who were quarantined on campus for 14 days and were declared fit on March 12, have been asked to go home. A fresh batch of 12 people who visited different countries have been quarantined. This includes a staff member who was under home quarantine since March 3 as he travelled in a bus that had a COVID-19 positive patient. All those who came in contact with him too have been quarantined at the institute. 

Those who come back to the campus from other countries will be quarantined at a separate facility created at a residential block (Krishnaraja Block) that has been sanitised and fumigated. Around 1,500 faculty members, who stay in residential quarters, have been allowed to remain on the campus, said Security Adviser MR Chandrashekar. While some students started leaving on Saturday, others approached the chief warden to allow them to stay due to certain constrains. But they were convinced against it. The student council urged all students to leave immediately as a precautionary measure.

NLSIU hostel to remain open 
Vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy said that though the government has declared that the university be closed for two weeks, hostels will remain open for those who are unable to afford relocating. 

Social gathering to be avoided at BMC 
Director cum Dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Dr CR Jayanthi said the institute will abide by the government order which declared holidays for students from March 14 to 20 as a precautionary measure. Hostels will remain open as usual, she said, adding that students (final year) themselves insisted that classes continue. “Students will be told to not come to the classroom to avoid crowd. However small group teaching and clinical postings will continue,” she said. A hostel in-charge said 60 percent of undergrad medical students have left the campus and hotels are empty. 

BU institution to remain closed for 15 days
Bangalore University (BU) has declared holidays to all colleges under its jurisdiction from March 16 - 31. Further, hostels will also remain closed. BU has directed students to vacate the hostels by March 15 evening. On return after their holidays, students should furnish individual medical certificates confirming that they aren’t affected. Additionally, the students will also be subjected to medical examination by the university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IISc Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad come out after a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ZAHOOR PUNJABI)
Will conditions in Kashmir change after Farooq Abdullah's bail?
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp