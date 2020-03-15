IISc goes into lockdown, students told to leave by Monday

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 4,000 students of India’s premier institution, Indian Institute of Science, started vacating the campus after the registrar issued a circular asking them to leave the premises by March 16.

The campus will see a complete shutdown and only essentials like the pharmacy and milk booth will remain open.

This comes in view of the prevailing situation relating to COVID-19 and the instruction of the Karnataka state government to prevent further spread of the virus and following the instructions being issued, as a precautionary measure, to limit contact between people and thereby limit the spread of the virus, stated the circular by registrar V. Rajarajan.

Four students, who were quarantined on campus for 14 days and were declared fit on March 12, have been asked to go home. A fresh batch of 12 people who visited different countries have been quarantined. This includes a staff member who was under home quarantine since March 3 as he travelled in a bus that had a COVID-19 positive patient. All those who came in contact with him too have been quarantined at the institute.

Those who come back to the campus from other countries will be quarantined at a separate facility created at a residential block (Krishnaraja Block) that has been sanitised and fumigated. Around 1,500 faculty members, who stay in residential quarters, have been allowed to remain on the campus, said Security Adviser MR Chandrashekar. While some students started leaving on Saturday, others approached the chief warden to allow them to stay due to certain constrains. But they were convinced against it. The student council urged all students to leave immediately as a precautionary measure.

NLSIU hostel to remain open

Vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy said that though the government has declared that the university be closed for two weeks, hostels will remain open for those who are unable to afford relocating.

Social gathering to be avoided at BMC

Director cum Dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Dr CR Jayanthi said the institute will abide by the government order which declared holidays for students from March 14 to 20 as a precautionary measure. Hostels will remain open as usual, she said, adding that students (final year) themselves insisted that classes continue. “Students will be told to not come to the classroom to avoid crowd. However small group teaching and clinical postings will continue,” she said. A hostel in-charge said 60 percent of undergrad medical students have left the campus and hotels are empty.

BU institution to remain closed for 15 days

Bangalore University (BU) has declared holidays to all colleges under its jurisdiction from March 16 - 31. Further, hostels will also remain closed. BU has directed students to vacate the hostels by March 15 evening. On return after their holidays, students should furnish individual medical certificates confirming that they aren’t affected. Additionally, the students will also be subjected to medical examination by the university.