Karnataka postpones exams of classes 7th to 9th standards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Sunday announced that exams scheduled for classes 7th, 8th and 9th standards will be postponed until 31st March 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

It was announced as a precautionary measure. The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, S Sureshkumar has instructed to postpone the examinations of 7th, 8th and 9th standards until 31st March 2020.

The revised dates will be scheduled after taking stock of the situation.

This is the first time in which 7th std public exams was announced by the state government. As of now, the ongoing Pre-University and upcoming SSLC exams for 10th standard will take place as scheduled.