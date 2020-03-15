Police stop vaccination against coronavirus at Davangere

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: District health authorities and Police on Saturday averted vaccinating for the public against the COVID-19 at Eshwaramma School of PJ extension of the city.

DHO Dr Raghavendra Swamy who directed his officials to visit the spot and report him about the event finally was successful in stopping the Homeopathy Drops being vaccinated to the public at the school located near Raghavendra Swamy Mutt of PJ extension of the city.

Before the health authorities, many people have received these Homeopathic drugs.

Speaking to TNIE Dr Raghavendraswamy said that, 'We faced difficulties in stopping this vaccinating programme, however, they finally stopped the vaccination and left the place when education authorities warned of action against the Head Master who allotted the room for the programme.

He also said that, 'We will initiate action against the persons who vaccinated and the school authorities who handed over the building for the programme, people should not listen to the rumours spread over vaccine'.