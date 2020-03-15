STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police stop vaccination against coronavirus at Davangere

Before the health authorities, many people have received these Homeopathic drugs.

Published: 15th March 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: District health authorities and Police on Saturday averted vaccinating for the public against the COVID-19 at Eshwaramma School of PJ extension of the city.

DHO Dr Raghavendra Swamy who directed his officials to visit the spot and report him about the event finally was successful in stopping the Homeopathy Drops being vaccinated to the public at the school located near Raghavendra Swamy Mutt of PJ extension of the city.

Before the health authorities, many people have received these Homeopathic drugs.

Speaking to TNIE Dr Raghavendraswamy said that, 'We faced difficulties in stopping this vaccinating programme, however, they finally stopped the vaccination and left the place when education authorities warned of action against the Head Master who allotted the room for the programme.

He also said that, 'We will initiate action against the persons who vaccinated and the school authorities who handed over the building for the programme, people should not listen to the rumours spread over vaccine'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Davangere Homeopathy Drops
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah and senior Congress leader GhulamNabi Azad come out after a meeting in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | ZAHOOR PUNJABI)
Will conditions in Kashmir change after Farooq Abdullah's bail?
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp