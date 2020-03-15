STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varsity campuses thin out, cities crank down

At the premier Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, over 4,000 students started vacating the campus on Saturday after the registrar issued a circular asking them to leave the premises by March 16

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the State Government announced a lockdown at public places like malls, cinemas, pubs and night clubs following the country’s first coronavirus fatality in Kalaburagi, many cities, including Bengaluru, saw thin movement of people and vehicles. On Friday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, fairs, marriage, and engagement events, birthday parties and sporting events across the state for a week from Saturday.

A fresh batch of 12 people who visited different countries, have been quarantined. Several other universities and educational institutions are also asking their students to vacate the campuses while premier social clubs have also decided to close down. However, some like the Visvesvaraya Technological University and the Rani Chennamma University continued to function with the teaching and non-teaching staff attending work on Saturday.Political leaders too are not taking any chances and have cancelled their trips. 

Bus traveller quarantined
A man who had landed in Bengaluru and was on his way to Thrissur by bus, was quarantined in Thrissur on Saturday after officials inspected buses and found him to be running high temperature

Tourist spots deserted
Tourists have been restricted from visiting Hampi between March 15-22 and prohibitory order under Section 144 of IPC have been clamped. In Mysuru too, many of the tourist spots saw very thin crowds

