Annual meet dropped, RSS cadres to now spread awareness on coronavirus

The participants, about 500, who had already arrived, have left while others —around 1,000 people — have been instructed on Saturday morning not to come here.

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres will soon start conducting awareness programmes on coronavirus across the country. It may be recalled that the RSS cancelled it’s three-day annual meet (March 15-17) in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure.

Now, RSS cadres have been informed by the party’s general secretary Suresh Joshi to hold awareness campaigns on coronavirus, which according to sources, may be done with help from local governments and hospitals.    

Sources said that while most party members have left, only the senior-most national functionaries such as Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary (Sarkaryawah) Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and GR Mukund are still at the venue in Channenahalli.

The team is holding meetings and discussions and will leave from Bengaluru as scheduled on March 17.

National BJP General Secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, who had visited the venue, has left and is not participating in any of the discussions.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha — RSS’ highest decision-making body — meets once a year.

The meet was planned to discuss ways to increase the Sangh’s reach, expansion, improving shakhas, training camps, sharing innovative practices and other activities for the coming year.

