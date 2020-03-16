Coronavirus: Railways sets up help desks at major stations in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Western Railways (SWR) has set up special medical help desks at important stations to curb the spread of coronavirus after orders were issued by the state government and the disease being declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

SWR - which covers most of Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu, and Goa - has set up desks at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, Vasco-do-gama (Goa), Vijayapura, Belagavi, Gadag, Ballari, Hosapete, Alnavar and Bagalkot stations.

Staff are being trained at major stations under the Bengaluru division, and help desks will be made operational in two-three days, according to an official release.

The help desks are being managed by paramedical staff with the help of scouts and guides volunteers.

Training to paramedical staff to tackle coronavirus is being imparted based on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines and is updated when required.

Over 600 posters -- in English and Kannada -- have been displayed at entrances and prominent spots at the stations. English/Kannada pamphlets on precautions to be taken and the importance of personal hygiene are also being distributed among the public.

Audio and video clips are being played on public announcement systems and through LED/LCD video wall screens.

Railway staff including Railway Protection Force personnel and Ticket checking staff are being trained to deal with suspected cases and educated about coronavirus symptoms.

They have also been given information about medical facilities available with helplines and instructed to bring people suspected to have contracted the virus to District Medical authorities for follow-up.

Travelling Ticket Examiners and employees in high-contact areas such booking offices, enquiry counters, have been instructed to use masks, if necessary have been advised to direct such cases to the nearest hospital or contact the all-India 24x7 helpline number 011-23978046 set up by the central government.

Exclusive isolation wards at Central Hospital/Hubballi with 16 beds and at Railway Hospital, Mysuru with 10 beds have been set up for treatment of patients with symptoms of coronavirus.