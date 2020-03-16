STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite ban on large public events, BSY attends wedding

None of the guests, including the CM himself, were seen wearing masks.

Published: 16th March 2020

CM B S Yediyurappa at MLC Mahantesh Kavtgimath’s daughter’s wedding in Belagavi on Sunday | Ashishkrishna H P

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose government directed the public to not gather in any kind of functions, events or programmes as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, has himself attended a wedding ceremony in Belagavi on Sunday.

Yediyurappa, who had issued instructions just a couple of days ago to cease all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, marriage gathering, and birthday parties across the state, was seen at the marriage ceremony of the daughter of MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath here, which was attended by more than 2,000 people, including government officials.

The marriage ceremony was also attended by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Suresh Angadi, former ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Umesh Katti, minister Shashikala Jolle, MLA Shrimant Patil and other dignitaries.

None of the guests, including the CM himself, were seen wearing masks. Also, there were no special preventive measures in place for the ceremony, other than asking guests to wash their hands with a sanitiser that was made available to them.

Reflecting on the CM attending a public event in the current situation, Uday Patil (name changed) – a vendor selling snacks at Tilakwadi in Belagavi – rued: “If the CM does not follow his own instructions, then how can the government expect us to follow them. Following orders from the Deputy Commissioner, Belagavi City Corporation officials ransacked our roadside pushcarts on Saturday night, stating that we were attracting a crowd of customers, which is not allowed. Now, when the CM and ministers attended a marriage ceremony which was crowded, why no action was taken?”

