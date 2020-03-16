DK Shivakumar meets more Congress netas, plans Delhi visit with host of leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing with his meet and greet spree for the second day, newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar visited more senior leaders of the party on Sunday seeking their support.

The Vokkaliga strongman is gathering goodwill ahead of formally taking charge as the state Congress chief.

On Sunday, he met former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar, former chief minister Veerappa Moily and former Union minister Rahman Khan.

He is all set to ease into the post by holding his first meeting with newly appointed party colleagues. On Monday, he will chair a meeting of working presidents Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi.

Shivakumar is expected to take over the reins of the party only in April. Before taking charge from outgoing KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Shivakumar is scheduled to visit New Delhi and meet the party’s central leadership.

That will not, however, be a lone wolf visit.

Sources close to him suggested that he will go to Delhi with an entourage of all senior party leaders from the state to show that he intends to work with everyone together.

He is said to have proposed a joint visit to Delhi to every senior leader he met, from Mallikarjun Kharge to Rahman Khan, over the weekend.