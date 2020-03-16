STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalaburagi victim’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19: Karnataka health department

Sriramulu also said the State Government has made preparations to engage military medical facilities in the event of an emergency.

Coronavirus

A man wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak speaks on the phone. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka registered its seventh COVID-19 case with the test results of a 45-year-old individual turning out to be positive on Sunday. Health minister B Sriramulu tweeted that of the four suspected cases in Kalaburagi who are kept in isolation, one has tested positive while three others tested negative.

A Health ministry bulletin in the evening said the infected person is the daughter of the 76-year-old man who succumbed to COVID-19 on March 10.

It further said that her health condition is stable while the other three contacts have been declared negative.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B too said the throat-swab test conducted at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has confirmed COVID-19 in the patient.

Sriramulu also said the State Government has made preparations to engage military medical facilities in the event of an emergency. Three medical facilities belonging to Indian Army, Border Security Force and Indian Navy have been readied as “reserve options”, he said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has also decided to extend thermal screenings at public offices. The Karnataka High Court Chief Justice has been briefed about the situation in the state and the steps taken to control the spread of COVID-19. 

Additional health desks are being established at the Kempegowda International Airport to facilitate easy check-up for passengers arriving from abroad. In a fresh circular, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner directed people organising functions at marriage halls or hotels to ensure that the gatherings do not exceed 100.

Meanwhile, health insurance companies have said they will accept claims relating to coronavirus following guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on March 4. The claims will be covered as an illness and not under any special category.

With public places under lockdown for a week, several businesses have taken a hit. The National Restaurant Association of India, in a statement, said the epidemic has had a definite impact on the overall foodservice business, with various segments being affected in varying degrees.

Banquets are the worst hit segment, largely due to the travel curbs and a general avoidance of people in getting into larger gatherings.

In-restaurant dining is also seeing 30-35 per cent drop in business with restaurants located within mall premises recording a sharper drop.

The food delivery segment has witnessed the least impact so far, the statement said.

Atit Danak, Principal & Head of CoNXT, Zinnov, said that with companies allowing employees to work from home, there is a significant drop in inter-city travel. Recent reports suggest a 15% drop in domestic air passenger traffic.

In the short term, the mobility sector will definitely be impacted. Ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola, as well as public transport such as metros, local trains, and buses, will also be impacted, he said.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances, said in a statement that the consumer durables sector has felt a negative impact due to its dependency on imports from China. The industry will be in the red zone if things don’t improve by April, he felt.

With schools and colleges shut till the end of the month, most students in Tumakuru have vacated their hostels and gone back to their home towns.

But in Mangaluru, Manipal, Udupi and other places in the region, several students staying in hostels were asked to stay back. Many objected to it and only after consent from their parents, they have been allowed to travel back home at their own risk.

Exams put off for Classes 7-9

BENGALURU: The State Government on Sunday announced the postponement of annual examinations for Classes 7 to 9 till March 31.

Revised exam dates will be announced later, a circular from the Education Department said. This is applicable to all schools, including private and unaided schools, it said.

There is no change in the exam schedule for Class 10.

