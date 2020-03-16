Karnataka: Court convicts junior engineer, agent in bribery case

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The seventh district and sessions court here on Monday has convicted a Junior Engineer (JE) and a waterman attached with the town municipality at Pavagada town for taking huge bribe from a contractor to clear his bills.

The judge Sudheendranath has convicted the JE Prakash to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) besides imposing a fine of Rs 4 lakh. While the waterman Riyaz has been sentenced to three years of RI with penalty of Rs 5,000.

The duo had demanded Rs 7 lakh as bribe to clear the bills of G Lingamaiah, a civil contractor, and had collected Rs 3 lakh during September 2016 and were demanding the Rs 4 more lakh. While the JE was collecting Rs 1 lakh the ACB inspector VM Guruprasad had trapped him and hd filed the charge sheet after a probe.

Special public prosecutor RP Prakash had appeared on behalf of the government.