Karnataka government to present Basava award to journalist Patil Puttappa this week: CM

Yediyurappa, after visiting ailing Puttappa at KIMS hospital, said the state government will take care of the medical expenses of the senior Kannada activist.

Published: 16th March 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 07:12 AM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other leaders visit Patil Puttappa at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said Basava Puraskara - 2017 will be conferred on veteran journalist Patil Puttappa within this week.

Puttappa (102) has been admitted to KIMS following age-related ailments for the last one month.

“Puttappa was not conferred with the Puraskara in 2017 for some reasons. Now, I have asked the concerned to bestow the award comprising Rs 10 lakh on him,” he said.

The Chief Minister visited Puttappa along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister Jagadish Shettar and MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Later in the evening, Deputy CM Govind Karjol also visited Puttappa. Other leaders also made a beeline to the KIMS and spoke his family members.

