STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka turns all government medical colleges into war rooms to fight COVID-19

ICU and ventilators will be made available. Video conferencing will also be done every day to monitor progress in all districts.

Published: 16th March 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Isolation ward staff at Gandhi Hospital dressed in protective suits

Isolation ward staff at Gandhi Hospital dressed in protective suits. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARNATAKA: Government medical colleges in 19 districts will be converted into war rooms, with one entire floor meant for isolation of patients affected by Coronavirus. In remaining districts where there are no government medical colleges, private hospitals will be roped in said Minister for Medical Education, K Sudhakar in a press meet on Monday. 

"A help desk will be set up at all government medical colleges. Temporary manpower will be added for the next two to three months here along with 150-200 isolation beds per college will be set up. To increase testing facilities, labs will be added in Belgaum, Kalaburagi, Hubbali and Managaluru. We have already announced testing facilities in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Hassan," Sudhakar said.

ICU and ventilators will be made available. Video conferencing will also be done every day to monitor progress in all districts.

"There are 4 stages of Coronavirus spread. We are in-between stage 1 (first case) and stage 2 (cluster spread) and are trying to contain it here. We do not want it to go to stage 3 (community spread) and stage 4 (country spread). If needed, we will convert vacant government and private buildings into treatment facilities. Health workers including doctors and paramedics who are on the frontline tackling Coronavirus will be given incentives and insurance," he said.

The 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who was the state's and country's first COVID-19 death has 77 and counting primary contacts as well as 170 secondary contacts, the officials said in the press meet. The primary contacts number is only increasing and it includes the daughter who also tested positive apart from other family members who tested negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minister Sudhakar government medical colleges Coronavirus
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp