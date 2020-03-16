STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's coronavirus cases count goes to eight after Bengaluru techie tests positive

The techie, who was the co-passenger of the state's fourth patient and had travelled from USA via London on March 8, was home quarantined and did not show symptoms until March 14.

Published: 16th March 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP workers, who have been provided with masks, are seen cutting unwanted cables in Bengaluru on Monday

BBMP workers, who have been provided with masks, are seen cutting unwanted cables in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old male techie from Bengaluru has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. He was the co-passenger of the state's fourth patient, who travelled from USA via London on March 8.

"He was home quarantined and did not show symptoms until March 14, when he went for testing and was found positive. He has two primary contacts, a wife and a maid. Preventive measures are being taken to trace his other secondary contacts," said Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, in a press meet.

This brings the total cases of COVID-19 in the state to 8. The other cases include three techies in Bengaluru and one of their wife and daughter. Two other cases include the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who died from coronavirus and his daughter who is undergoing treatment.

On Monday, 42,000 airport travellers who gave their email ID and mobile numbers in the self-declaration form where contacted through IVR ( Interactive Voice Response) to check on their health condition.

"The automated caller will ask the person to press certain numbers if they are experiencing symptoms of cold, cough, etc. This is happening for the first time in the country and we will be able to contain infections at stage-I itself," Sudhakar said.

The IVR has contacted those who travelled in the last 14 days from other countries to Bengaluru. "We will be able to sieve out healthy people from the unhealthy ones. The IVR will direct them to designated hospitals. 17 government hospitals have been selected as first-responder hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been designated to treat Corona Virus, both in Bengaluru," said Commissioner of Health, Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Virus KC General Hospital Karnataka coronavirus cases K Sudhakar Bengaluru coronavirus
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp