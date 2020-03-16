Kitchen work on, Yediyurappa to shift to Kaveri soon: Officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is common to see dozens of visitors dropping in at the official residence of chief minister, Kaveri, only to be told that BS Yediyurappa is yet to move in to the new bungalow. The police security team has, however, taken control of the premises, and have posted a regular guard there.

Yediyurappa was scheduled to move into the new quarters on February 27, but he has to wait longer now, as the renovation work at the sprawling building is yet to be completed.

His family members visited the house recently for a final check before moving in, but were surprised to see the kitchen work still pending.

They said that the sink is yet to be fully fitted and the kitchen still has some minor issues.

A source said that the kitchen has to be ready before the CM moves in, as 300-500 visitors come to meet Yediyurappa who have to be either fed or served hot beverages.

His close family members have been visiting the house regularly over the last few days, and are keeping track of the refurbishing work.

This is the same bungalow that opposition leader Siddaramaiah vacated from, and he has now moved to a government quarter near Gandhi Bhavan in Seshadripuram.

Yediyurappa had got a homa performed at Kaveri and had announced that he would move into the official quarters at an auspicious time on February 27.

But because of the renovation work, he continues to stay at his Dollar Colony residence, ‘Dhavagiri’ and is expected to shift only after a few more days.

The shifting and moving team has already started packing the belongings and essentials to move into the new quarters soon.