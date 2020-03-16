Lecturers across Karnataka warn of boycotting PU-II evaluation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pre-university college lecturers and principals of the state have warned of boycotting the evaluation process of II PU examinations once again in protest against the government for not fulfilling their demands.

In a statement, representatives of the Karnataka Pre-University Lecturers Association (KPULA), Bengaluru, Karnataka State PU College Principals Association and other forums said, “We will boycott the evaluation of II PU exam papers and go on an indefinite hunger strike from March 28 at Freedom Park,” they said.Their main demands include addressing the pay scale and promotion of lecturers.