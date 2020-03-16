Letter war: BSY’s former aide responds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Less than a week after an anonymous letter, which alleged that “Super CM” BY Vijayendra is running a parallel government, did the rounds, another letter, purportedly written by BS Yediyurappa’s one-time Man Friday NR Santosh, surfaced on Sunday.

In the letter, Santosh, who was photographed in 2019 helping then rebel coalition MLAs board chartered flights to Mumbai, has distanced himself from the anonymous letter. Apparently, Santosh’s response comes after many within the BJP suspected him of having a hand in the anonymous letter.

On Sunday, the letter, handwritten in Kannada and signed by Santosh, said that he is forced to remain underground.

“For the last eight-nine years, my ‘Guru’ BS Yediyurappa has taught me more than any university could. I have toured the state with him like a shadow,” said the letter.

It stated that he is wrongly being accused of rebelling against his leader. “I have neither written an anonymous letter nor have I gone to New Delhi to complain against anyone,” it said.

Acknowledging that he has maintained a distance from his teacher, Santosh’s purported letter suggests that all allegations made against him are false. While the letter is handwritten, there is only a name instead of a signature at the bottom. Several calls to Santhosh to confirm his stand went unanswered.

The anonymous letter, also claimed to have been written by a few “disappointed BJP” legislators, alleged that Vijayendra is running a 15% commission government and it has become embarrassing for legislators to bow before him to get their work done. The letter even alleged that Yediyurappa has been rendered helpless due to his health and age.