Tumakuru girl loses palm while rescuing sister

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With a couple of weeks to go for the SSLC examination, Meghana (16) of D V Halli village near Madhugiri lost her left palm due to no fault of hers.

Her brother-in-law Hanumantha attacked her older sister Anitha with a machete on Sunday, when she intervened to rescue her. She took the blow and a part of her palm got severed. She was administered first aid and shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where the doctors have been trying to stitch up the severed palm. “Doctors are very skeptical about her palm’s recovery even after stitching it but they will do their best”, informed a family source. However, it’s uncertain if she will be able to write her examination after recovery.

Her mother rolls beedis for a living and her father Tippeswamy is a daily wager at a mill in Madhugiri town. Her older other older sister has been studying in II PUC in Tumakuru, said a village resident.

The accused Hanumantha had married Anitha for five years and they were living in Bengaluru for some time. He was harassing her following which she had returned to her parents.The Madhugiri police has arrested the accused.