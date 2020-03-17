STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly shuts doors on visitors till March 20

Ban may be extended or lifted depending on coronavirus situation; session to continue till March-end, says Speaker

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa holds a meeting with Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol to assess the situation in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, at Vidhana Soudha on Monday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The public will not be allowed into the viewers’ gallery of the Karnataka Assembly starting Tuesday. As precautionary measures in view of COVID-19, Speaker Vishweswara Hegde Kageri ordered a ban on visitors and appealed to the members not to send requests for passes. Passes for public and Speaker’s galleries will not be issued from Tuesday till Friday, March 20.

Depending on the situation, the ban may either be lifted or extended. “Keeping in mind the government’s efforts to avoid gathering of people in the wake of coronavirus, entry of public in the gallery will be banned from March 17-20,” the Speaker said. The House will, however, function regularly with secretariat officials, bureaucrats, media person and legislators attending.Despite a state government order to begin thermal screening at public offices, Vidhana Soudha is yet to set up the facility at its entrance. On Monday, no thermal scanners or screening facilities were seen at the secretariat.

Though there was speculation that the session may be curtailed due to government guidelines on maintaining social distance, the session will continue till the month-end, as scheduled. In fact, the House is yet to begin the discussion on the State budget 2020-2021 that needs to be passed before March 31.

