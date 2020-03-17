STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cash-strapped Congress needs Rs 5 crore to complete new office

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said that for various reasons, the project was delayed.

The under construction KPCC Office at Queen’s Road in Bengaluru | nagaraja Gadekal

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Congress, which is out of power, seems to be in need of funds to complete its new office located next to the present KPCC headquarters on Queen’s Road in Bengaluru. The project was proposed 12 years ago and even after tenures of three presidents, the work is yet to get completed. Congress members and leaders are banking on new KPCC president DK Shivakumar to complete the job.

The party has its offices on Race Course Road and Queen’s Road. It decided to construct additional office space in 2008 when RV Deshpande was KPCC president. The foundation was laid in 2014 when Dr G Parameshwar was the state unit president.

The proposed building was estimated to cost Rs 12 crore, with one floor for auditorium with a seating capacity for 1200, one floor for dining, two floors for vehicle parking, one floor for lodging and two floors for office use.

A senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said that it is a mega-project and the initial estimation of `12 crore has gone up. The building work is almost complete, except the interiors.

“Though we have two offices in Bengaluru, we do not have a big auditorium. We hired Ambedkar Bhavan or other auditoriums for our functions. With our own auditorium, we can save money too,’’ he said.

“We need at least Rs 5 crore more to complete the building. Also, there are pending bills to be paid to contractors and that again is a big sum. There is a proposal to rent our the auditorium to earn additional revenue,’’ he said.Party members hope that the building will be completed during Shivakumar’s tenure.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said that for various reasons, the project was delayed. “Now that the new president has come in, it is expected to be completed in four months. We have plans to rent out office space and auditorium to private companies,”he said.

